Edwards thrilled to see Hatters fans smiling again after coming through the 'dark times' to reach the Premier League

Luton boss Rob Edwards was understandably absolutely elated to put a huge smile back on the faces of Hatters fans after the ‘dark, dark times’ they have endured in recent years by winning promotion to the Premier League yesterday.

It was back in 2009 that Luton were relegated out of the Football League following a ridiculous 30-point deduction from the FA, ending their 89-year stint.

They had to endure five long years in the Conference until being lead back by John Still in 2014, Nathan Jones then taking over to reach League One, and begin another promotion push to the second tier.

Luton Town fans celebrate reaching the Premier League

Club legend Mick Harford then carried that on, guiding Town into the Championship as just four years later, Edwards was at the helm for one of the best days ever in Luton’s history, a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley yesterday.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “People have put their heart and soul into the club, our board are fans of the club, it means everything to them.

"They brought this club back from the brink and along with John Still who got promotion out of the National League and Nathan’s work that he did, the promotions.

"Mick Harford, the recruitment teams, there's so many people, too many people to mention now.

"We’ve come in for the last six and it’s almost like, whoosh, this is easy, just keep it going.

"It’s because a lot of the brilliant work that has gone on.

"Gary and the board, the recruitment, the players, just so proud for the lads, for the fans, because they’ve seen some dark, dark times.

"It’s great that we can give them a really big smile.”

Asked how he would enjoy the victory, Edwards added: “Beer!

"I’ll see my family, I saw them a little bit when we got the trophy, which was lovely.

"We’ve got to try to enjoy this moment because it doesn’t happen often.

“I’ve just said it to some of the young lads there, Joe Johnson who’s 17 and part of the squad, he's made a couple of appearances for us at the back end of the season, I said, ‘Joe go and enjoy this, it doesn't happen often.’

"I’m really lucky to have been a part of four promotions now and I’ve been in football for 24 years professionally, so it doesn't happen loads.