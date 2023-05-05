Edwards tight-lipped over whether he will rest any of his Hatters against Hull City

Luton boss Rob Edwards was keeping his cards close to his chest over just what kind of side he will pick to face Hull City in Town’s final game of the regular Championship season on Monday.

With absolutely nothing to play for, third spot already secured, then with the play-off first leg taking place a week on Saturday, it might be that the Hatters chief opts to keep his powder dry and rest a number of his first team players to avoid picking any unnecessary injuries with a place in the Premier League at stake.

He decided against doing that during the 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers this week, instead taking off the likes of Carlton Morris, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh in the second half, and giving minutes to the fit-again duo of Fred Onyedinma and Dan Potts.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Asked what route he might take against the Tigers, Edwards said: “I think we are fairly clear now, as a staff we know what we are going to do, so obviously everyone will find out an hour and a quarter before kick-off, or whenever it is that the teamsheets come through.

"We are comfortable with what we are going to try and do.

"Whatever the situation is, any of us are always going through things in the evening, writing down teams and thinking ‘what’s the right thing to do?’

"I think we’ve got the balance right over the last couple of games to keep people fit and ready, to introduce a few people back and get some minutes, and we will hopefully get the right thing for the Hull game as well.

"It’s always, I try and get as much information as possible, ultimately then I have to make the decision – I know that.

"It’s always difficult, but I think for this one we are fairly clear which way we want to go down.”

