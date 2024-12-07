Edwards understands boos from Luton fans as he knows Hatters weren't at their best in Swans draw

Town drop to 18th in the table

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards could understand the boos emanating from the Kenilworth Road crowd following their 1-1 draw against Swansea City this afternoon, admitting his players had never got close to their best once more.

The increasingly disillusioned home supporters had just witnessed their team cling on for a point thanks in main to a brilliant performance from goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, who made four terrific saves, his pick of the bunch, denying Goncalo Franco at full stretch midway through the second half. With Town fans showing their frustration when referee James Bell blew for full time, it led to a near three quarters empty ground staying put to applaud Edwards and his players off, as they are now 18th in the table, just two points above the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the response, Edwards said: “It's never nice to hear, but I understand it. Supporters just want to support the club and want the club to do well and win, perform well and win. So, yes, I'm not concerned by it because in the end, I can't affect that. And I'm learning to try and make sure that my head space is taken up with things that I can affect, not the external stuff.

Hatter boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see, at the moment we're not playing great. Supporters want the team to play well and win. Unfortunately in this game if you're not winning consistently, then they're going to voice that. It doesn’t matter what we've done before and what we've all achieved together before, it doesn't matter. You can see the disappointment and the anger and the frustration. It's not nice to hear, of course it's not, but it’s got to make us work even harder.”

Although the game was played with Storm Darragh still raging on, the Swans didn’t let the conditions get to them, outplaying the Hatters throughout, with over 65 percent possession and 20 shots, 10 on target, to the Hatters’ eight attempts, with two on goal. The hosts were reduced to long balls that were easily gobbled up for long periods, although Elijah Adebayo did take advantage of one to put Town in front on 17 minutes.

City had a deserved leveller thanks to captain Matt Grimes midway through the second period, but having denied Liam Cullen in the first half, Kaminski then repelled Franco twice after the break, also denying Florian Bianchini late on to ensure Luton picked up something for their efforts. A downbeat Edwards added: “It was really difficult conditions and hard to get any kind of rhythm in the game. Lots of basic mistakes but we found ourselves one-nil up and okay, fairly solid, were able to chat through a few things at half time and then second half I thought we began okay, similar kind of rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're going to try and take the ball but they weren't hurting us too much. We weren’t able to capitalise on one or two half moments, chances, set-pieces that we had, they always retained a threat and I think they deserved the equaliser. It’s frustrating from us as someone got their positioning wrong from a corner and allowed that, but if you can’t win it, don't lose it. We got something from the game when clearly we weren't at our best. You can see no-one is performing at their best so it was tough, a really, really difficult day.”