Edwards unsure of his future as he doesn't want to be a 'divisive figure' for Luton fans

Town chief accepts he could well leave the club following 5-1 loss

Luton boss Rob Edwards is unsure of his future after admitting he doesn’t want to be a ‘divisive figure’ at the club following this afternoon’s awful 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

The Hatters chief saw his side concede four goals in the space of 24 minutes either side of half time, Delano Burgzorg (2), Emmanuel Latte Lath and Finn Azaz all finding the net, as although Jordan Clark pulled one back, Azaz then completed the rout in the closing stages. It saw Edwards come in for some heavy criticism from the near 700 travelling fans at the Riverside Stadium, with the Town manager fronting up as usual, but appearing to wave farewell as he went over to offer his apologies after the full time whistle.

Asked for his immediate thoughts about his position, an honest Town chief, who looks like he has taken charge of his last match as Luton manager now, accepted he could have no complaints if the Hatters board decided to act, saying: “It’s not a good result and results haven't been good enough. I'm realistic, whatever will be will be. I'm not in control of that stuff, I love this football club and whatever is best for the football club is the right thing.

Town boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"I and we have given everything for this football club. I’ve loved the two years, it’s been one hell of a ride and we’ve achieved things that probably no-one thought was possible. So if that is it, then I and we can hold our heads high as we've given everything and if it’s not then we continue to fight. I don’t want to be a divisive figure here as it’s the supporters who are the most important people at any football club and they’re the ones that are making that noise and they’re the ones that let us know.

"I’m realistic. Today was not a good day but I’m proud of the work we’ve done here. There’s been a lot of challenges and it’s been difficult, but the football club always comes first. I'm a big man and I know how the game works. I love this club and whatever is the right thing is the right thing, I've tried my best.”

Edwards was also eager to apologise publicly to all those who made the lengthy trip to the north east for the early afternoon kick-off, as he could understand their reactions after the game, adding: “Our fans especially are really intelligent and they want what’s best for the club in the end. We want results and we set a really high bar and currently it’s too inconsistent, so I understand their frustrations completely.

"I love the club and the football club comes first, that’s all I can say. We’ll always give everything for this football club, but I don’t want to see people suffer. All our supporters, they don’t deserve that, they’ve had too many tough times. I’m pleased that we’ve been able to give them a lot of smiles, but days like today I feel for them.

"My main concern right now and the people I feel for most most are the supporters who either got up really this morning to make it here because of the time of the kick-off, a long, long way, or came up last night and spent even more money and I feel for them right now. I feel quite numb. A horrible, horrible day for us, one of those days when you want the ground to swallow you up in the end the way it was going. A really difficult day and the supporters are the main concern and I just want to apologise to them.”

It’s clear that the Town manager still has the support of the players though, skipper Carlton Morris saying: “I can only speak on myself and the players, we’re 100 percent behind him and absolutely love the gaffer. We’ve been through so much together, he’s done so much for this football club, so that’s where I stand on it.”