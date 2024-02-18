Edwards unsure on extent of Adebayo's injury after Town's leading scorer pulls out of United loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton manager Rob Edwards was left unsure on the extent of striker Elijah Adebayo’s hamstring injury that saw him miss this evening’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Kenilworth Road.

Having been named in the side to face the Red Devils, Town’s leading scorer then went down the tunnel before the warm-ups were completed, with Cauley Woodrow taking his place in the finishing drills. It quickly became apparent that the forward wouldn’t be leading the line for the Hatters, Woodrow instead beginning his first top flight game of the campaign and first since November 2014 when he was at Fulham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his absence, the Hatters fell 2-0 behind within six minutes, although did recover to make it 2-1 when Carlton Morris headed home on the quarter hour mark. Try as they might they couldn’t find an equaliser though, and with a trip to leaders to Liverpool on Wednesday, Edwards said regarding Adebayo’s chances of featuring: “He’s feeling his hamstring. We’ll have to see how Eli is.

Cauley Woodrow looks to hold the ball up for Luton against Manchester United pic: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images