Edwards unsure on extent of Adebayo's injury after Town's leading scorer pulls out of United loss
Luton manager Rob Edwards was left unsure on the extent of striker Elijah Adebayo’s hamstring injury that saw him miss this evening’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Kenilworth Road.
Having been named in the side to face the Red Devils, Town’s leading scorer then went down the tunnel before the warm-ups were completed, with Cauley Woodrow taking his place in the finishing drills. It quickly became apparent that the forward wouldn’t be leading the line for the Hatters, Woodrow instead beginning his first top flight game of the campaign and first since November 2014 when he was at Fulham.
In his absence, the Hatters fell 2-0 behind within six minutes, although did recover to make it 2-1 when Carlton Morris headed home on the quarter hour mark. Try as they might they couldn’t find an equaliser though, and with a trip to leaders to Liverpool on Wednesday, Edwards said regarding Adebayo’s chances of featuring: “He’s feeling his hamstring. We’ll have to see how Eli is.
"I don’t know at the moment with regards to Wednesday, but it gave Cauley an opportunity and I thought he stepped up very, very well. Cauley was very good, it was an opportunity for him and that’s why you have a squad and group of players.”