Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t surprised to see ‘amazing’ Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling continue his top form against the Hatters last night, proving the difference in a 3-0 defeat for the visitors.

The England international had begun the season appearing revitalised under new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, as despite finishing on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline against West Ham the previous Sunday, starred throughout at the London Stadium.

Unperturbed by that, Sterling was into the action immediately at Stamford Bridge on Friday evening, hammering one volley goalwards and had started to celebrate before realising Town stopper Thomas Kaminski had somehow managed to cling on to it.

Raheem Sterling celebrates putting Chelsea ahead against Luton at Stamford Bridge - pic: Liam Smith

He was able to wheel away on 17 minutes though, cutting off his right flank, before beating both Ryan Giles and Ross Barkley, side-stepping Amari’i Bell too and this time Kaminski as well with a measured finish into the bottom corner.

After the break, Sterling made it 2-0 to dampen hopes Luton have of producing a comeback, sweeping home Malo Gusto’s ball in after he had escaped Giles attentions, and then finished with an assist to boot, setting up Nicolas Jackson to prod home in the closing stages.

Speaking about the former Liverpool and Manchester City attacker, who has won it all in the domestic game, plus representing his country 82 times, scoring 20 goals, Edwards said: “He's a top player.

"He was amazing against West Ham, I was there, I was at the game and he was very, very good tonight again, which we expected.

"That’s just what it is, he’s a top Premier League and a top international footballer and this is the level that we’re at now.

“So it’s no surprise, we’re going to be facing that sort of thing every week.”

Town defender Reece Burke, who didn’t have to go up against Sterling individually, being on the right of Luton’s back three, continued: “That’s the difference, they've got really good players.

"We’re going to come up against that all season, but I feel like we dealt with them really well at times.

"The gaffer pointed out, they had moments which they punished us, so I think it’s maybe defending the box a little bit better, stopping crosses.

"But they’re good players and if you’re going to give them chances, then the outcome might not be what you want.”

After scoring just 10 goals last season, a poor return by his previous standards, Sterling himself said: “I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week, and we have gone through the role and I know exactly what he needs from me and it is simple as that.

"I need to get on the back foot, drive at players which is when I am most effective.

“Mindset wise, I came with excuses but that is finished.

“I want to get back to being obsessed with football, football 24/7, and nothing else. Top performances, goals and assists.

"A lot has happened in my career, I have had a new challenge which has been difficult, and your head can become blurry.

“My love for football is too much and I am too young at 28 to let my career fizzle out. I need to maintain the standards I have set myself the last few years, and keep going.”

Meanwhile, boss Pochettino added: “I wasn't here last season and only I can talk about when I arrived.

"His commitment in the way he wants to contribute to the team, working really hard and his quality.

"He deserves full credit for his performance.

"He can provide the team goals and assists and working hard to recover the ball as soon as possible.