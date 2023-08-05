Town boss Rob Edwards wants Luton’s travelling supporters to have a great time during their European jaunt this afternoon, but also urged them to stay ‘respectful’ when representing the club on foreign soil.

The Hatters are out in Germany today to face Bundesliga side Vfl Bochum in two matches at their 26,000 Vonovia Ruhrstadion stadium, starting at 1.30pm and 4.15pm local time.

With a number of fans heading over to support the visitors in what will be Town’s final two matches of pre-season ahead of the Premier League starting next weekend, Edwards wants them to enjoy the occasion, but also make sure their behaviour is exemplary as well.

Town manager Rob Edwards applauds Luton's fans at Molineux on Wednesday night - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

He said: “I want everyone to come out, have a great time, be safe, but behave well please.

"It’s our football club’s reputation as well, so I think go and have a great time, drink your beer, enjoy yourselves, but at the same time, behave and be respectful.

"I think that’s a really important message to say because when we are playing European football in a few years time we want to make sure everyone’s on our side and the police are on our side as well!

"So go and have a great time, go and enjoy it, a couple of games so everyone can get 90 minutes of football for the group and they want to try and do the same thing as well.

"It’s a great occasion, a good fixture for us, as after the play-off final we had to change our pre-season quickly.

"The timings for Slovenia changed, and this game in particular and this game (Wolves away), so there’s been a lot of work that’s gone on by the staff and Chris Clark and everyone behind the scenes in organising everything.