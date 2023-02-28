Edwards urges Luton fans to get Kenilworth Road 'rocking' for the visit of play-off rivals Millwall

Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged Town’s fans to get Kenilworth Road ‘rocking’ when they take on fellow play-off chasers Millwall in front of the Sky TV cameras this evening.

The Hatters are level on points with Gary Rowett’s fifth placed side, although sit just below the Lions in sixth, as despite the two teams having the same goal difference of plus eight, Millwall have picked up one more victory this term.

The Lions’ climb up the table in recent weeks has seen them win at Cardiff, QPR and Stoke, where they triumphed 1-0 on Saturday, although they have gone down to defeats on the road to Middlesbrough and Coventry.

Luton boss Rob Edwards

Town have struggled against their South London opponents on home soil in recent years, drawing all three games at Kenilworth Road since promotion back to the Championship.

The three fixtures before saw the Lions win two and draw one, meaning Town have not tasted victory since a 2-1 Championship success in August 2005, Warren Feeney and Curtis Davies scoring that night.

However, Edwards, speaking following the 1-0 win at Birmingham on Saturday, said: “It’s two teams that are in there at the moment and deservedly so.

"We’ve got to make it a really really good game, these are the games we want to be involved in aren't they?

"Our fans are going to have the place rocking, so it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

"We’ve got to recover well now, assess everyone and see how everyone rocks up and Millwall will be the same.

"They’ve had a really tough fixture away at Stoke, so we go again on Tuesday night, we’re looking forward to it.”

Opposite number Rowett has been at the New Den for well over three years now, becoming the second longest serving manager in the division behind Coventry’s Mark Robins.

Quick to praise the achievements of the former Derby and Stoke boss, Edwards continued: “He’s a top manager, very experienced now and his teams are always there or thereabouts.

"We know it will be a really difficult game, you can just tell by where they are in the league, their performances and their results recently as well.

"I don’t think there’ll be much in it, it’ll be another tight one which ours normally are, but let's enjoy the night, let’s go and have a right good go.”

Although it’s a match against one of their direct rivals for a top six berth, and with it being Town’s game in hand on the sides around them, a win would take them fourth and open up a gap to seventh placed Norwich.

Edwards didn’t think that should change his side’s mentality though, adding: “We don’t approach it any differently.

"We know it’s a big game, every game becomes the biggest game of the season.

"Tuesday is now the biggest game of the season and Saturday will be bigger again.

"If someone comes out on top on Tuesday, it doesn’t write the other one off does it?

"We’re all still in the mix and there's still a lot of points to play for, so I don’t think we need to get carried away like that.

"It's just a big game but they are all right now.

“They’ll be seeing it exactly the same, so both teams will be going into the game looking to win.