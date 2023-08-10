Edwards urges Luton supporters to 'stick with us' when the going gets tough

Town boss Rob Edwards has urged Luton’s fans to stick with their side throughout the upcoming Premier League campaign even when times are hard for the team.

The Hatters won promotion to the top flight after beating Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley back in May and are now intent on trying to make sure they can remain there beyond the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Luton pitting their wits against some of England’s heavyweights in Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United to name just four, it is safe to expect Edwards’ team will lose more games than they win this term.

Town boss Rob Edwards with the Championship play-off winners' trophy

Last term’s play-off winners Nottingham Forest are a good example of how it can be done though, as they went 11 matches without a win at one point, but still ended up finishing clear of the drop zone.

With that in mind, when asked what he would say to supporters ahead of the curtain-raiser against Brighton, Edwards said: “I think as always, be exactly what they were last year for us and since we’ve come in.

"They were everything that we needed, they gave us support, home and away, at Wembley on the best day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We didn’t have many difficult moments, let’s be honest, but tight games, they were with us, games where we probably didn’t perform as well as we wanted to, they were with us.

"We’re going to get tough times this year, everyone needs to understand that and remember where we are, who we’re coming up against now and that we are going to be giving everything.

"So I would say, be exactly as they’ve always been for us and support the boys because they’re going to be giving everything for them.

"But when we do have tough times, which are going to be inevitable, stick with us, please, as for us to achieve our ultimate goal and be in the Premier League next year, we need everyone to be together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You look at teams last year, I think at one stage, Forest went eight, nine, 10 games without getting a win, but they stayed in the league, they were successful.

"It can happen at this level, you can lose 18, 19, 20 games, which isn’t nice and it’s not what people want to hear and I don’t want to do that, and the lads don’t want to do that.