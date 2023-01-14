Edwards urges Luton to relish the challenge of taking on a 'big fish' in promotion contenders West Brom

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged Town’s players and supporters to relish the challenge of taking on one of the Championship’s ‘big fish’ when they entertain West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The Baggies have recovered from a desperate start to the season when they won just once in their opening 13 matches, to climb back into serious promotion contention after a run of eight wins from nine.

With the visitors bouncing around the top flight and second tier in recent years, and Kenilworth Road a sell-out for the eagerly anticipated fixture, Edwards wants the hosts to attack the contest with confidence, as he said: “These are games to enjoy, we’re in a great position at the moment.

“It’s a really big game, these are games and moments in your life that you’ve got to enjoy.

"You’ve got to enjoy playing West Brom at home and our fans I’m sure are looking forward to it.

"They’re going to be at their brilliant best and make a real noise, get behind the players, as they always do and I’m sure it’s going to be a really good game.

“West Brom in the Championship are a very big fish and usually if they’re in this league, they’re used to competing at the top end of it.

“With the players they have got, you would expect them to be there as well.

“They’re obviously making a charge now, they have a lot of quality.

"When we played them in a previous life earlier in the season (at Watford) you could see the quality that they had.

“They weren’t getting the results for whatever reason but they were playing well, creating chances.

"They weren’t giving many chances away and weren’t quite getting over the line, now they are and they will be confident, but we are and we’re always confident at home.”

Much of Wes Brom’s resurgence can down to the appointment of Carlos Corberan, who replaced the beleaguered Steve Bruce in October.

The Spaniard did a terrific job at Huddersfield last term, leading them to a play-off final at Wembley at the expense of Luton, before opting to leave the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer.

Following a brief spell at Greek side Olympiacos, he is back in English football once more, and with a bang too, as Edwards continued: “They deserve all the plaudits they’re getting at the moment, they have done great.

“He’s a very talented coach.

“As a club we’re obviously aware of him from his work last year and the year before at Huddersfield and how well he did there.

"They’ve come straight in with a good group of players at West Brom and began to get results.

"We know how tough the weekend will be.”

With Luton in excellent form themselves ahead of the game, having won three league games and extending that unbeaten sequence to four with an FA Cup third round draw against Wigan, Edwards knows that whoever eventually finishes in the top six will be the ones who can maintain that level of results during the second half of the campaign.

He added: “It’s consistency I would have thought, as there are fine margins in all of the games.

"Let’s be very honest, we’re very pleased with the recent results and that’s great and that’s down to the players quality, hard-work and desire, things that we have spoken about.

"But, those games were fine margins as well.

"It could have gone the other way and I’m well aware of that and so again, it’s feet on the ground and keep working really, really hard.

"Pretty much every game, not all, in the Championship are won by the odd goal.

"They’re very, very tight.

