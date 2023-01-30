Edwards wants Clark to carry on taking risks after 'brilliant' Mariners strike

Luton boss Rob Edwards has told midfielder Jordan Clark and the rest of his players to keep on taking risks after the midfielder scored a goal his manager labelled as ‘brilliant’ during Saturday’s 2-2 FA Cup draw with Grimsby Town.

The 29-year-old was on target with 66 minutes gone, as receiving Alfie Doughty’s low pass into the area, he flicked it up and then swivelled to instantly volley into the net, despite visiting keeper Max Crocombe getting a strong hand to it, putting the Hatters 2-1 in front.

It was the second time Clark has scored since Edwards took over, netting a fabulous opening strike of his reign, a terrific individual effort at Middlesbrough in December, that saw him dance past two player and then arrow into the bottom corner on his left foot.

The former Accrington winger has eight goals in 94 appearances since arriving at Kenilworth Road for a free transfer in the summer of 2021, and when asked if it was an area if his game he had looked to improve, Edwards said: “He’s got the quality, so I’m not going to tell him not to do it.

"What I want all the lads to do is be brave, take risks.

"We’re human beings, we know we’re going to make mistakes, but if you don’t try something how are you ever going to know?

"I want the players to be brave and the two goals he’s scored for us have been brilliant goals, so keep doing it, he’s got the quality.”

Jordan Clark celebrates his goal for the Hatters on Saturday

Clark’s goal marked a superb display on the afternoon as he excelled throughout the 90 minutes, the stand-out performer from either side.

He might have had two assists, had Dan Potts not strayed a fraction offside in the first half when nodding home, with sub Carlton Morris heading another delivery goalwards, Crocombe doing enough to keep it out this time.

The best moment of the afternoon though was when Clark lobbed the ball over a Mariners opponent and set off on a ball juggling run along the right touch-line, a piece of improvisational skill the Kenilworth Road crowd lapped up.

"Edwards added: “Clicker was brilliant, he was really, really good, really brave, really calm in possession.

"The game could be a bit direct and second bally and a bit messy, but I thought he gave us a real calmness at times and some control, but also sped the game up as well.

