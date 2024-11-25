Edwards wants 'difficult decisions' as he highlights midfielder's outing against City

Ex-Everton youngster catches the eye during Hull win

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards wants to have a number of ‘difficult decisions’ on his mind when picking his team after highlighting the efforts of midfielder Liam Walsh during his second half outing against Hull City on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was making his ninth Championship appearance since moving to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in August, with six of them now coming from the bench. After team-mate Shandon Baptiste forced off due to a bout of cramp early in the second period, Walsh was introduced to try and bring some control to the midfield, with Hull having dominated possession, enjoying more than 75 percent possession at one stage in the opening 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Everton youngster was able to do at times, always looking to get on the ball, as with 23 touches he gave glimpses of his terrific array of passing as well, taking over corner duties from Baptiste too, sending in some dangerous set-pieces that caused a number of problems, one volleyed into the net by Mark McGuinness only for the referee’s assistant to rule it had gone out of play.

Liam Walsh looks to get on the ball against Hull City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Walsh was followed on to the pitch by Jacob Brown, Daiki Hashioka and late on, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, as although the boss was happy with all those who came on, having made four changes from the 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough before the international break, he was quick to pick out the recent addition’s efforts when on the pitch, saying: “I thought he had a really good impact.

"He showed some real calmness and some good decision making. He’s an intelligent footballer so I know he’s going to give us that. He’s a really good technical player and we did have some good options, I thought all the lads that came off the bench affected it in a positive way, so that was great. I want difficult decisions. After a difficult game a couple of weeks ago, it almost makes it easy to leave certain people out, you can make decisions that way.

"When you’re winning and in decent form, I want those difficult decisions. I want people in good form and we’ve got two more games this week (Leeds and Norwich) where we’re going to have to use everyone and think about who’s ready to go again as we know how challenging these next two games are going to be. We’re going to have to use the group I’ve no doubt about that, but I was really pleased with the impact of all of those subs, Walshy was very good.”