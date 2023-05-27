Edwards wants Luton to capitalise on 'feel-good factor' during play-off final with Coventry

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants his side to capitalise on what he feels will be a ‘feel-good factor’ at Wembley this afternoon when Town go up against Coventry City for place in the Premier League.

With the Hatters selling out their 37,000 allocation, as have the Sky Blues, then the home of English football will be crammed with two sets of supporters desperate to see their side rise from recent spells in the doldrums to take their place in the top flight next term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards said: “I think that it might be the feel-good factor at Wembley, the day out, and hopefully they'll have their best singing voices on.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Tony Margiocchi

"The people that are allowed to would have had time for a drink and to get into the mood, but then a lot of it will be down to our performance I suppose and how the game goes on the day.

"The momentum in the game, goals and stuff like that will swing the atmosphere one way or the other, I'm sure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although it might not quite be able to replicate the kind of one-sided atmosphere that was reached at Kenilworth Road for the home win over Sunderland in the play-off second leg recently, Edwards doesn’t believe that will matter too much, as he continued: “I don’t think so because our away form was just as good as our home form, so I don’t see it that way.

"We’ll have 36,000 people behind us, so I just feel we’ll be supported even more.

"I know Coventry will have the same but it will make for a great atmosphere.

“So far this season, the lads have really risen to those big games and those occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s brought the best out of them, last week was a good example of that, Watford here or going to Sheffield United away.

“We want to ride that emotion and let it bring out the best.

"We tried to play on that for the semi so hopefully, a big occasion will help to bring out the best in us again for the biggest one.”

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu wants to see a ‘crazy’ noise being made by every single Town supporter too, saying: “That (Sunderland game) was crazy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Along with Watford this season, they have been two of the best that I’ve played with here.

"The amount of fans that are going to be at Wembley, it’s crazy, it’s incredible.

"We just can’t wait to get out to the pitch and do the business.

"Hopefully after 90 minutes, or even if it’s 120 or penalties, we’ll be lifting that trophy and it will be champagne for us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On how he will try and keep his players’ minds off just what the game means for the club, with over £100m at stake for the winners, Edwards continued: “All I've tried to do is behave normally.

"We've tried to be relaxed, we’ve had a laugh, tried to work professionally and just do exactly what we normally do when we're at the training ground.

"We'll just prepare in the same way that we always do, but that's all I know how to do it really.

"It’s our job and that's what we are paid to do so we will focus on the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked what it will be like for him too, Edwards, who was on the bench as a substitute when Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2010, added: “It's all I think about at the moment.

"I can't say I'm not thinking about it because it takes up every part of my head space but when I'm around the lads and at the club it's normal and that's fine because we're preparing for a football match.

"”here's more interest in the game, I understand why it's a big game but other than that what can I do?

"I'm looking forward to a big game of football and this is why I'm in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was lucky enough to be involved in one of these games as a player on the bench so I've had the same view once before from the side before.

"I enjoyed it that day so hopefully I'm smiling again at the end of this one,

“I’ve not managed a game with this level of interest and what it is worth financially and the people watching and everything else, no, so it will be a new experience for me.

"I'm pleased that I've been involved in big games at big stadiums and everything else, and our players, there's a quite a lot of them that have been to Wembley and experienced big games so it won't be a new experience for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement