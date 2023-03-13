Edwards wants Luton to continue 'looking up' as Town boss doesn't dampen automatic promotion dreams

Town boss Rob Edwards after beating Sheffield United 1-0

Luton boss Rob Edwards hasn’t ruled out a late charge for the automatic promotion places this season after beating one of the favourites to go up in Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Hatters went into the game trailing their hosts by 10 points, with 11 games of the season remaining.

By 5pm, the gap had been cut to seven points, with now 10 matches to go thanks to Carlton Morris’s 15th goal of the campaign sealing a terrific victory.

It means the Blades who once appeared nailed on for a top two spot alongside champions elect Burnley will now be nervously looking over their shoulders during the run-in and not just at Luton.

Middlesbrough’s 3-1 triumph at Swansea, a 14th victory from 17 matches, has put Michael Carrick’s side four points behind in third, while Luton and even Blackburn, Millwall and Norwich could still fancy their chances of overtaking the Blades.

Edwards had spoken previously about being in the mix for a top six place with five games to go, but on whether they could look to reach the Premier League without needing to go through the traumas of the play-offs, he said: “We’re always looking up.

"I keep saying, we want to look up rather than behind us but we’re well aware that we just have to keep trying to win, that’s all we can do.

"We can’t do anything about anyone else.

"When we play teams that are in and around us then we’ve got to try and mix it with them and try to take points off them like we’ve done today.

"But all we can do is work really, really hard in training and then when the matchday comes, deliver and the lads are delivering at the moment.”

Last 10 games

Sheffield United

Home: Wigan, Cardiff, Bristol City, WBA, Preston.

Away: Sunderland, Norwich, Burnley, Huddersfield, Birmingham.

Middlesbrough

Home: Stoke, Preston, Burnley, Norwich, Hull, Coventry.

Away: Huddersfield, Bristol City, Luton, Rotherham.

Luton

Home: Bristol City, Watford, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Hull.

Away: Sunderland, Millwall, Rotherham, Reading, Blackburn.

Blackburn

Home: Reading, Norwich, Hull, Coventry, Burnley, Luton.

Away: Birmingham, Huddersfield, Preston, Millwall.

Millwall

Home: Swansea, Huddersfield, Luton, Preston, Birmingham, Blackburn.

Away: WBA, Hull, Wigan, Blackpool.

Norwich

Home: Sheffield United, Rotherham, Swansea, Blackpool.

Away: Huddersfield, Stoke, Blackburn, Middlesbrough, QPR, WBA.

WBA

Home: Millwall, QPR, Sunderland, Norwich.