Hatters can make it three victories from three against Plymouth

Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged his side to maintain the winning habit that they have taken so long to discover when heading to Plymouth Argyle this evening.

Having only won once in 18 matches, the Hatters then beat Millwall 1-0 at the Den earlier this month, before making it back-to-back victories for the first time since December when triumphing 2-1 over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. They now have a chance to secure a third successive league success this evening, something they haven’t managed to do since they were last in this level, beating Swansea, Sheffield United and Bristol City back in March 2023.

Discussing the recent upturn in form, Edwards said: “It’s nice to get a couple of wins on the board, it was difficult to win games last year, so to try and find that winning habit again is important. It’s good, it’s a nice feeling. There’s still work to do, there’s still more from us, but it’s nice to get a couple of wins on the board to build some momentum, confidence, belief all around the place, so that is important.”

Luton head to Plymouth Argyle this evening - David Horn / PRiME Media Images

With Town having taken just a solitary point from their opening four matches of the season, also going out of the Carabao Cup too, asked if he could put his finger on why the poor start had taken place, with Luton considered one of the favourites to go up after their campaign in the top flight, Edwards continued: “You can’t put it down to one thing, it was a combination of loads of things.

"Every club deals with it in different ways. There was a lot going on, a relegation is difficult to deal with, the churn and change, and it’s the first time it’s ever happened to us. We wanted to start really, really well and win games straight away, we didn't and it was important then to stay together, keep believing in what we’re doing and we knew then that would come. But you can’t pin it down to one thing, there's been a lot of challenges, it’s been constant.

“It was only four games, we were playing pretty well. I think every statistic tells you we should be on more points than we’re on, but we are where we’re at and that doesn’t matter. This is where we are, we focus on the next thing and that’s Plymouth which will be a real good game hopefully. There’s always going to be pressure on this year and as there is more expectation, so we’ve got to be able to deal with that.”

With Luton backed by the bookies at 5/6 to win Home Park, a place they have good recent memories of, unbeaten in their last four visits, winning three, without conceding a goal either, Edwards added: “It’s a night game, at their place, it will be lively, they’ll be ready to go and they’ll be feeling very confident as they’ve actually been performing well. I think it makes for a really good game, there’s always pressure on, but I think we’ve got to let that bring out the best in us.”