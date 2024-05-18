Edwards wants Luton to go out with a bang for their fans as Town aim for 12-0 victory over Fulham at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters chief wants to give home supporters a final day victory against Cottagers

Luton chief Rob Edwards wants his side to go out with a bang in their attempts to pull off the most unlikely of 12-0 victories over Fulham at Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

Going into the game, the Hatters trail fourth bottom Nottingham Forest by three points, but have a goal difference of minus 31, after being able to keep just two clean sheets so far this season, which is some way off the minus 19 that the Reds possess. Nuno Espirito Santos’s side visit already relegated Burnley when the final round of matches begin at 4pm kick-offs, knowing a point is all they need to stay up no matter what Luton do.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Although even the most optimistic of Hatters fans have already accepted Town will be playing in the Championship next season, even if they were to pull off what would be a record top flight victory, Edwards still wants the hosts to put on a show and leave supporters with a victory to remember, saying: “We’ll try and win 12-0 and see what happens, but we want to win the game, that’s the bottom line. We want to try and finish on a high and give a really good account of ourselves, that’s it. We’ll try and pick the team that we feel is best suited to try and win the game, that’s what I’ll do.

Luton's fans pack out the away end at West Ham last weekend - pic: Liam Smith

“We want to reward them (supporters) with a good performance and we’d love to win the game, so I think it will be a really good atmosphere. They’re amazing and they’re almost pleased whatever happens. They see commitment, they see a good performance, they’re with us, and they have been all season, so that’s what we’ll try and give them.

"Everything that I’ve got from the fans has been really positive. We’ve had a couple of end of season dinners and everyone has been incredibly proud of what the players have achieved and what they’ve shown and proud of this town, the football club in general. So I think it will be a great atmosphere. We want to try and make it a real positive day with a good performance as well. If we can reward them with three points then ever better.”

Even if they can’t pull off the impossible, Town will still want to end their campaign above Burnley in the rankings and secure 18th spot, as the prize money in the Premier League means an extra £3m to the coffers for the club per place. It led Edwards to say: “We want to finish as high as we can and with as many points as we can, that’s what we’re challenging the players.

"We’ve been in this position for a number of months now and you always want to try and find more motivation, so it’s finish with as many points as we can, as high as we can and try to go into next season on a real positive, a real high and take that into it.”

Despite not being able to enjoy another year in the highest tier of English football, Edwards could reflect on a campaign that has brought with it so many highs including wins over Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, leading against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs, and earning plenty of new fans along the way for the manner in which they have attacked the second half of the season in particular.

It left Edwards to say: “We know what the Premier League gives you in terms of finances, what that’s able to help us do, progress the stadium, progress the training ground, stronger playing squad, there’s no doubt about that and we’re under no pressure for anyone to go, or no member of staff to go anywhere, so we’re only looking forward.

"The club’s in a great position, and I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done in the last 18 months. To achieve what we did was incredible, and then to perform the way we have, there was always going to be little drop offs. Everyone in the league will have little drop off or days when they’re not fully at it, but we’ve given everything. We’ve given a really good account of ourselves and at times shown Luton to the world in a really good light and that's supporters, players, staff, everybody so I’m really proud of this football club.”

With Luton bringing the curtain down on their first top flight campaign in over 30 years, and with Town having been supported magnificently the length and breadth of the country, asked if he had a final message for those in attendance tomorrow, Edwards said: “Again, thank you so much, thank you for the support and the understanding

"I think they’ve shown real intelligence, understanding and they’ve been incredible for us. So thank you, enjoy the break and get ready to back us again next season in what will be a really exciting campaign. I know the place will be bouncing and we would love to reward that with a good performance and three points.”