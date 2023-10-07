Edwards wants Luton to 'pack a punch' against Spurs and deliver a 'full Kenny experience'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants his side to ‘pack a punch’ as he called on Town’s supporters to deliver what he has called the ‘full Kenny experience’ when Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to Bedfordshire this afternoon.

The game represents a first clash against one of the so-called traditional top six sides since the Hatters won promotion back to the top flight via the play-offs in May, as they host their North London opponents for the first time since the 1991-92 season, when that contest finished in a goalless draw.

Although Luton are huge underdogs to get anything from the contest, with Spurs as low as 2/5 with some bookmakers to take all three points, Edwards was eager to talk up his own side’s chances of engineering a shock victory ahead of the match, saying: “We’ll find a way and again, we’ve got a lot of confidence in our group.

Luton take on Spurs at Kenilworth Road this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

"We’ve shown already against good teams, against good opposition, that we can pack a punch as well.

"We know we’re going to have to weather some pressure, or a lot, and we know we’re going up against some top, top players, but let's enjoy it, let's embrace it and let’s try and attack it.

“We haven’t had this kind of game here before, 12.30 kick off too, I don’t know how everyone will react.

“Some people might just be getting out of bed so hopefully they’ll be well up for it.

“We’re going to try and deliver the full Kenny experience to Spurs.”

Going into a bit more detail on just what that is for him personally, Edwards, who hasn’t been able to celebrate a home win in the league this season, one draw and two defeats so far, continued: “A full Kenny experience, the way I liken it is it was was Sunderland in the play-off semi-final.

“It was intense, if the opposition are going to go and get the ball from the side, they’re getting an earful, hopefully no contact at all and I mean that seriously, but it’s intense, it’s a different kind of noise.

“The 10,000 plus won’t make the same kind of noise as a 100,000, but it’s different, it’s hard to explain, it’s just right on top of you.

"We’ve experienced it a few times.

"The Watford game, the Sunderland game and the atmosphere has been brilliant in the Premier League games so far, but the moment that we’re winning as well and up in the games, that’s where we’re really going to see the full extent of it.

"It’s down to us to make sure we’re charging the fans, but it’s some place."

Although there will be a few in the Spurs side who haven’t ever played at a place like Kenilworth Road, Edwards doesn’t think that it’s a situation that will faze manager Ange Postecoglou after his background at Celtic recently, saying: “With Ange’s experience at his former club, they’d have been the giant going to the smaller grounds, so he’s handled this sort of thing before, quite a lot recently and he’s done quite well as well.

"The players they’re used to the big games and they’re used to big crowds and used to travelling with their international teams or European games and having different sorts of stadiums so we’ll see how they handle it.

"It’s more down to how we perform really, that’s all I’m concerned about.”

Just 10 years ago this weekend, the Hatters were entertaining Halifax in the Conference, going on to win 4-3, so a decade later to be welcoming a team like Spurs, with the two clubs on level pegging in the same division, is something that Edwards insists the Town faithful have to relish.

He added: “We want them to enjoy it, hopefully our fans find their voices and it’s down to us to put on a good performance and make sure they've got something to sing about.

"They have to enjoy these occasions.

"They know these are world class players that are playing, household names, they've been watching them for years on Match of the Day and on Sky.

"It’s got to be one to enjoy, but you only enjoy it when you compete and play well.