Edwards wants more goals from midfield after witnessing Clark's 'outstanding' strike at Middlesbrough

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has charged his midfielders to chip in with more goals this season after witnessing what he labelled an ‘outstanding’ striker from Jordan Clark during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

With 33 minutes gone at the Riverside Stadium, the 29-year-old took a quick free-kick and seeing options ahead of him limited, proceeded to nutmeg Jonny Howson and ghost past Hayden Hackney, before from 20 yards out, beat on-loan Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen with a glorious left-footed drive into the bottom corner.

Describing the first strike of his managerial reign with the Hatters, Edwards said: “It was a brilliant individual goal.

"I know he’s got the quality, I know he’s got that, but that was still pretty outstanding at any level of football.

“I’m delighted with the goal, really pleased for him.

"He’s a brilliant lad, a really good player, gives everything every single day and we do want to keep getting more from him.

“He scored in the friendly last week as well (against Reading), so I know he’s got it in him.”

Team-mate Tom Lockyer was suitably impressed as well by the quality of Town’s opener in Teesside as well, saying: I thought Clicker’s goal was unbelievable.

"He got on the ball there and didn’t see a pass so just kept going, megged someone and then put it in the bottom corner.

"We obviously know he can do it, but it was lovely to see him do that.”

So far this term, out of Luton’s 24 goals in the league, eight have come courtesy of midfielders, with Clark now up to two, joining Luke Berry and Luke Freeman, while duo Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury are both on one each.

Edwards is looking to see those tallies improved, and not just with terrific strikes from distance, as he added: “We want them to retain that goal threat certainly.

"We want to get the ball into more dangerous areas, we want more numbers in the box.

