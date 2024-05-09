Edwards wants to remain Town manager for as long as Luton's 'loyal' fans will have him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters chief never wants to lose the bond he has with supporters

Town boss Rob Edwards wants to remain as manager at Kenilworth Road for as long as the club’s supporters, with whom he has created a virtually unbreakable bond since taking over, will have him.

The 41-year-old is almost 18 months into his spell in the Hatters hot-seat, having taken over when Nathan Jones left for Southampton in November 2022. Defeated 2-1 at Middlesbrough in his opening game, Edwards soon got things up and running with a 2-1 success over Norwich City and didn’t look back from there, going on to secure promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Faced with trying to keep the club in the top flight against all the odds this term, Edwards has given Town a fighting chance of doing just that, as they go into the final two games of the campaign three points adrift of Nottingham Forest and with the opportunity of taking it into the final match of the season, if they can get a positive result at West Ham and the Reds lose at home to Chelsea.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

Whatever happens, Luton’s players will receive another magnificent ovation at the London Stadium on Saturday and another at Kenilworth Road when they host Fulham the following Sunday, something that has happened after every single league fixture this term, no matter what the outcome. It’s why when Edwards, speaking at the Luton Supporters’ Trust presentation evening on Tuesday, was asked what his message would be to the fans for their support during their first season back at the top tier of English football for over 30 years, said: “Thank you, it means everything to us.

"A football club is nothing without its supporters. You’re the most important people at any club, I said that on my first interview and I’ll always say that. As long as you’ll have me, I would love to be here and be your manager as I love it here. No other club’s fans have been like you have this year, on your feet, standing ovations home and away, every single game.

"I know you see the efforts that the lads have given, but that is special as I know it’s difficult to lose football matches, I get that. I know that’s tough at times, but I know you get it as well and I appreciate it massively, more than you will ever know. I’m running out of superlatives, thank you and I love you. Your support means the world to me, to us. You are by far and away the most loyal, the most understanding group of supporters that I’ve ever known and I don’t want this bond to ever break really.

"I worry sometimes as I know we’ve lost games and I don’t ever want to outstay my welcome and don’t want to lose that love. I just really appreciate it and we’ll continue to give everything to you guys. It really means a lot to me and without you all, we'd be nothing, so thank you and please keep backing us.”

On just how much he has enjoyed his first crack at managing in the Premier League, Edwards added: "I've loved it, I will love it even more if we achieve something really special over the next 10 days or so. We all have worked incredibly hard to get here and we don’t want to give it up lightly. It’s challenged us, it’s pushed us, it’s made us better and I think we’ve made some friends along the way and changed some people’s opinions on Luton Town Football Club.