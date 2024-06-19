Edwards wants to repay Town's fans after agreeing a new four year contract to remain as Luton boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters manager extends stay at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Rob Edwards is determined to repay the Hatters fans for their support during Town’s Premier League campaign after committing his long-term future to the club and signing a four year contract to remain at Kenilworth Road.

The 41-year-old, who has had speculation surrounding his own future after an impressive 18 months in Bedfordshire, in which he led Town to the top flight via the Championship play-offs and then only just failed to avoid relegation last term, has agreed a new deal that runs until 2028.

Edwards, who had a playing career at Aston Villa, Wolves and Blackpool, took over when Nathan Jones left in November 2022 and has proved hugely popular with Town supporters ever since. With the club now back in the second tier, the former Forest Green chief is looking to make it a season of real success for those who stuck firmly behind their side in the Premier League as he told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased. It’s been the best 18 months of my professional career, we’ve had so much fun.

Rob Edwards applauds the Luton fans last season - pic: Liam Smith

"There’s been ups and, let’s be honest, downs too. But I feel really excited to extend our stay. It was never in doubt, but it’s great that we are all on the same page here and we know where we want to be now we’ve all had a taste of it. I feel really motivated to get us going again, and to be honest, I said this after West Ham and I know it’s still quite raw because it doesn’t seem that long ago, but the supporters did their talking for us immediately after that game.

"From then, all that’s been in my head is ‘Right, we’ve got to repay that’. We all know the Championship, what a challenge it is, and yes, it is going to be a really difficult year, but also a really exciting one. I’m just delighted.”

Edwards was also happy to continue the relationship he has built up with the club’s owners 2020 and CEO Gary Sweet, adding: “We’ve got owners and a board that back their manager and staff. It’s great to have more security and a long-term outlook on things, because we are growing this football club. That’s what’s happening here.

