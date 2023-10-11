Edwards wants to unlock Townsend's 'magic' as ex-England international signs short term deal with Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton have completed the signing of former England international winger Andros Townsend on a short-term deal until January.

The 32-year-old, who started out with Tottenham Hotspur, had been a free agent since the end of last season, released by Everton following two years at Goodison Park.

Seemingly all set to sign for fellow Premier League new boys Burnley, that move fell through at the final moment, as he joined Town on trial, playing for the U21s in their Premier League Cup 4-1 defeat to Leeds United last Friday evening, where he completed 90 minutes.

Andros Townsend in action for Everton - pic: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The former Newcastle and Crystal Palace wideman has 264 Premier League outings under his belt, with 25 goals and 28 assists, plus winning 13 caps for his country, scoring three times too.

However, injury means he has not featured in a senior match since March 2022, over 18 months ago, although he did feature for the Clarets during their pre-season campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his newest acquisition, boss Rob Edwards said: “Andros has undoubted Premier League quality, which he has shown in this league and on the international stage.

"Of course, he has had a difficult period with injury through no fault of his own – and we wouldn’t be able to sign him if he’d had played in the last 18 months.

“However, we’re in a position to help each other: he can come in and give everything, bring out those technical qualities to help us and we can give him a platform to show everyone what he’s all about.

“He adds more competition at the top end of the pitch – an area we know at this level you need to come out on top in that battle.

"He’s also got that bit of magic and hopefully we can get the most out of him.”

Detailing his plans to get Townsend on the pitch for Luton in their battle to remain in the top flight this term, Edwards added: “On the playing side, we want him to affect what we’re doing but we’re not going to put pressure on him.

"We won’t ask for too much too soon.

"He’s fit, naturally fit, but then there’s being Premier League fit and being able to come on and affect games.

"So the next step will be a plan for that.

"He’s been brilliant and his attitude has been phenomenal.

"He’s a humble, hard-working individual that we will benefit from having at the training ground on a weekly basis.

"Young players are going to look up to him and think ‘they are the standards I need to be at’. He’s been impeccable.