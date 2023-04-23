Edwards wants Town's players to be frustrated if they're not featuring for the Hatters

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants any players who aren’t making the starting XI at the moment to take their frustrations out on the training pitch in a bid to force their way back into his starting XI.

With Towns having had a terrific season to date, securing their play-off place for a second successive campaign in midweek, and on an 11-game unbeaten run, then experienced pros like Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley, Cauley Woodrow and Henri Lansbury have seen their game time limited in recent weeks.

Both Bradley and Woodrow have started the last two matches due to Luton suffering with injuries in defence and attack, the pair producing excellent performances to highlight the importance of having such a strong squad available to step in when required.

Town boss Rob Edwards

Edwards has no issue with those not featuring being disappointed, although urged them to demonstrate their eagerness to play to him, by saying: “They don’t have to like it and I don’t expect the players to like it who haven’t been playing as much.

"I want them to be frustrated, but they’ve got to show me on the grass and show me that they should be on the team on the grass and then keep the levels really high.

"As when they do get an opportunity like some got their opportunity at the weekend, we need their levels to be high.

"They’ve got to be able to take that chance, so I’ll repeat it again, we can’t guarantee anyone’s going to get the minutes or the game time.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen fitness-wise or things like that, but everyone’s got to be ready and the people that are out of the team at the moment, it can quickly change.

"So your levels have got to be really high in the training, you’ve got to be listening to what we’re doing, because it is going to take the group, the whole squad.

"Saturday (against Rotherham) was a really good example of that, where a couple of players came in, that haven’t played as much, but the performance levels were really high.”

Despite injuries to key players Gabe Osho, Reece Burke and Alfie Doughty in the last month, Luton still haven’t lost any of their defensive solidity when having to shuffle the back-line, as they have been breached just twice from open play in their last 17 matches.

Edwards added: “That’s down to the lads and the whole team valuing what we do.

"There’s loads of parts to the game, with the ball or without the ball, and there’s moments when you’ve lost it or just won it.

"Add set-pieces on top of that as well and we’ve got to try to be good in all of those moments.

"Our players are, they react really well, whether it’s the forwards or defenders.”

“So, it is really pleasing that whatever team we put out, they’ve all valued that.

"That’s got to continue as well, that’s got to be a big part of whatever you do, whoever you play for, for the rest of your career.

