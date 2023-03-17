Edwards was happy Luton kept ex-Hatter Cornick quiet during Robins victory

Town boss Rob Edwards was happy his players were able to keep former Hatter Harry Cornick quiet during Luton’s 1-0 victory over Bristol City at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old ended his lengthy stint in Bedfordshire to move to Ashton Gate on transfer deadline day back in January, deciding to head to Ashton Gate having registered 235 appearances and scored 38 goals in a Town shirt.

Handed just his second start for the Robins, who had been on a run of one defeat in 12, Cornick was deployed in a right wing position during the first half, a 45 minutes that the Hatters completely dominated, taking the lead through his great friend Carlton Morris, and having numerous other chances to extend their advantage.

Harry Cornick on the ball against Luton on Wednesday night

A tactical switch by visiting manager Nigel Pearson saw the ex-Bournemouth youngster move into a central role after the break, as the Robins began to have more of an impact on proceedings.

It led to Cornick coming as close to anyone as snatching what would have been an undeserved point, swivelling to send a half volley in the box straight at keeper Ethan Horvath, as his hunt for a first goal for his new club continues.

Following the full time whistle, the former crowd favourite embraced his old team-mates in the centre circle before receiving a fine ovation from the Luton supporters on all sides of the ground, as speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “It was lovely to see Corns.

"He’s a great lad, been a brilliant servant to the club and we wish him well going forward.