Edwards wasn't surprised to see yet another 'magic moment' from his Luton striker

Town boss Rob Edwards wasn’t surprised to see striker Elijah Adebayo come up with yet another ‘magic moment’ when scoring a last-gasp equaliser against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had come off the bench with 18 minutes to go at the City Ground as part of a triple substitution by the manager, seeing his side almost immediately concede a second goal to home forward Chris Wood.

However, Chiedozie Ogbene pulled one back for the Hatters and then it was Adebayo’s turn to take the headlines for the right reasons, as he earned the visitors point by making it 2-2 in stoppage time.

Town boss Rob Edwards wasn't getting carried away with a point on Saturday - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It was a wonderful leveller too, the forward easily outmuscling recently introduced centre half Joe Worrall to control Tom Lockyer’s perfectly weighted high ball into the area, before prodding it beyond USA international Matt Turner for his second of the season.

Edwards believes a strike of such magnitude will do wonders for his confidence too, saying: “It was a great goal and he’s got those moments.

"He came on and impacted the game against Burnley, he got his goal, he’s done it again, he’s got these little moments of magic in him.

"I remember an assist that he got against Sheffield United, the assist he got at Wembley, he’s had big moments for us since the year or so we’ve been here.

"He was frustrated not to start the game as I would expect any player to be, but that’s what you’ve got to do when you come on.

“He gives everything for this club, wants to play, is proud, like they all are.

"All the lads want to play, they’re competitive, but it will give him some real belief.