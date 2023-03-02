Town boss Rob Edwards remains hopeful that defensive duo Gabe Osho and Reece Burke will be fit for this weekend’s Championship clash against Swansea City at Kenilworth Road.

Both have had to go off in Luton’s recent matches, Burke unable to continue after suffering a groin problem in the 1-0 win at Birmingham City on Saturday, meaning he sat out Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Millwall.

In the fixture against the Lions, Osho had to be withdrawn for the final 18 minutes due to a knee issue, leaving him also a doubt for the Swans encounter, as Edwards said: “We’ve got a few niggles, we’ll see how they are again tomorrow.

Town defender Reece Burke could be fit for the weekend

"We’re looking after them, we’ve got Burkey and Gabe, but we’ve not made any decisions on them yet.

"We’re hopeful so we’ll see how they are again tomorrow.”

Osho, who has played 20 times in the league for the Hatters this term will have to keep an eye on his knee injury for the remainder of the season, but it’s par for the course according to Edwards, who continued: “It’s just something that he’s managing.

“A lot of the players will have things that they have to continue to manage, pre-activation and things like that now, in the gym.

"They’ll boost them before training and sometimes afterwards to continue to load certain areas to make sure they’re fit, strong, resilient and robust and can keep going again.

"So every player will have stuff that they’re managing at the moment, but that is something that he’s working on.

"We’re hoping that he’ll be okay, we’ll see how he’s looking.”

With Edwards unsure just who will be available for Town against their Welsh opponents, it might be that he gives his players an extra day to declare themselves fit before naming his side, adding: “Normally I’d like to do it by Friday, but sometimes you leave things to the day to see what the right situation is.

"You get a feel for it, whether the player needs another 24 hours, be honest and open with the group, say ‘this is the situation and we’re going to give the player a bit more time as we think that may help.’

“But normally you’d like to be able to do on the day before, I do anyway.

