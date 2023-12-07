Edwards will look to freshen up his attacking options during a busy December for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton boss Rob Edwards is expecting to continue freshening up his forward line as the Hatters get to grips with the busiest month of the Premier League season.

With seven games taking place in December, Town kicked off in disappointing fashion when losing 3-1 at Brentford on Saturday, the Bees running out comfortable winners, but then responded superbly to come within a whisker of taking a point against leaders Arsenal in midweek, conceding in the final seconds of stoppage time to suffer a 4-3 defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Carlton Morris was used in the lone role upfront once more at the weekend, before being replaced by fellow striker Elijah Adebayo on the hour mark.

With Jacob Brown scoring a second goal in as many outings after coming off the bench, plus Cauley Woodrow hoping to be fully fit again soon, then with matches against Manchester City, AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Chelsea all on the horizon, Edwards knows he will have to rotate his attacking options.

He said: “They all give us something different. Some of them press better, some of them hold it up better, some of them have got more speed, some of them have got more brains, and we’ve got to try and get the right selection in the right game.

"This next period now will see a little bit more of the change up at the top end as well because we need that freshness as the high intensity work comes a lot from those guys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So it’s recognising what they give us and recognising what strengths they have and try to use that in the right game is important to us.

Elijah Adebayo is mobbed by his Luton team-mates after making it 2-2 against Arsenal - pic: Liam Smith

“We will have to use the squad, as the last time we played three Premier League games in quick succession, it did take its toll on the group, so I’ll learn a bit from that. I think we’re a bit more ready for it now, the physical demands of the league and the level, but it is going to be a challenging period.

"We’re playing against the best teams and having little recovery, but a challenge we look forward to and we have to accept.

“The level of the games we’re playing, we’re going to need our legs, we’re going to need our energy. There’s going to be opportunities for a lot of the group to play, to start, and get some really good minutes and then stake a claim to stay in the team as well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Morris failed to score for the eighth consecutive game at the weekend, with Luton on the back foot for the majority of the contest at the Gtech Stadium, his chances to do so were at an absolute premium.

Asked whether the forward has been getting frustrated by his lack of opportunities, Edwards continued: “I think he understands the challenge, all our strikers do.

"It’s going to be more difficult, we’re not going to have the territory that we had last year. Saturday we couldn’t get any kind of real territory because of the lack of possession and lack of aggression without the ball.

"It was harder then to create chances as we had to get from low to high, so it was just a hard day for us, but Carlton is a real team player. He knows it’s not just all about the goals, it's about the all-round game as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All our lads, Browny, Eli, Cauley, recognise that. At times in this league our forward players are going to feed off scraps, it’s going to be fine moments and we’ve got to be able to take those.”

Edwards stuck to his word when changing all three of his attackers from the weekend when taking on the Gunners in midweek, as Adebayo, Brown and Andros Townsend came in for Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Morris, the latter not starting a top flight game for the first time this term.

Adebayo made the most of his recall by rising highest to beat under-fire Arsenal keeper David Raya when nodding home Alfie Doughty’s corner just four minutes into the second half for a third goal of the season, drawing level with Morris at the top of the scoring charts.

Edwards added: “I’m really pleased for Eli. Alfie’s delivery is always on the money, he’s got a lot of assists and has a lot of quality in those situations. We work hard on them, we have to, we know against teams like this we’re not going to have loads of opportunities to get the ball into dangerous areas, so when we do get set-pieces, we work hard on them.