News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Edwards will make a late call on fitness of influential Luton duo for Robins clash

Town pair missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bramall Lane

By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards will give influential duo Jordan Clark and Alfie Doughty the best chance possible of being fit for tomorrow evening’s home clash against Bristol City.

The pair have been in outstanding form for the Hatters in recent weeks, Doughty setting up a number of goals for Town, while the impressive Clark earned a new long-term contract for his high class performances on the pitch.

They both missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United though, as did defender Reece Burke, who has been absent for the last three matches after injuring his groin in 1-0 victory at Birmingham City.

Jordan Clark missed Luton's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday
Jordan Clark missed Luton's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday
Jordan Clark missed Luton's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday
Most Popular

Edwards said: “We’re going to give them as much time as we can and then see where they’re at.

"Burkey is another one, we’ll do the same.

"We’ll try and give them as long as we can to see if they’ll be involved in the squad."

Town will also be without midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu as he awaits the results of his scan on a knee injury, plus defender Dan Potts, as Edwards added: “Pottsy’s still missing and Pelly’s one, but other than that, everyone’s okay.”

LutonBramall LaneBristol City