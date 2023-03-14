Edwards will make a late call on fitness of influential Luton duo for Robins clash

Luton boss Rob Edwards will give influential duo Jordan Clark and Alfie Doughty the best chance possible of being fit for tomorrow evening’s home clash against Bristol City.

The pair have been in outstanding form for the Hatters in recent weeks, Doughty setting up a number of goals for Town, while the impressive Clark earned a new long-term contract for his high class performances on the pitch.

They both missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United though, as did defender Reece Burke, who has been absent for the last three matches after injuring his groin in 1-0 victory at Birmingham City.

Jordan Clark missed Luton's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday

Edwards said: “We’re going to give them as much time as we can and then see where they’re at.

"Burkey is another one, we’ll do the same.

"We’ll try and give them as long as we can to see if they’ll be involved in the squad."