Edwards will make a late call on whether to take an 'educated risk' and play Luton defender

The 25-year-old had started 15 of Luton’s last 16 top flight games, until being dropped to the bench for the FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester City recently, a game in which he didn’t feel fit enough to come on in when Amari’i Bell went off injured during the first half. He was then absent completely from last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, and asked whether the former Reading youngster would be available for the start of a huge week in the Hatters’ season, Town going to Selhurst Park tomorrow and then facing fixtures with both AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, Edwards said: “The only one that’s going to hopefully be in and around it is Gabe Osho.