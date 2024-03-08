Edwards will make a late call on whether to take an 'educated risk' and play Luton defender
Luton boss Rob Edwards will give defender Gabe Osho as much time as possible before deciding on whether to take an ‘educated risk’ and recall the centre half to the squad that takes on Crystal Palace this weekend.
The 25-year-old had started 15 of Luton’s last 16 top flight games, until being dropped to the bench for the FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester City recently, a game in which he didn’t feel fit enough to come on in when Amari’i Bell went off injured during the first half. He was then absent completely from last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, and asked whether the former Reading youngster would be available for the start of a huge week in the Hatters’ season, Town going to Selhurst Park tomorrow and then facing fixtures with both AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, Edwards said: “The only one that’s going to hopefully be in and around it is Gabe Osho.
"We’re going to give him as much time as possible going into this weekend. Gabe’s been feeling quite a lot, slight muscular, the knee issue, but all testing and scans, everything that we have shows he’s good. A bit of tendon stuff as well, that’s slightly different to the other boys, to Sambi (Lokonga) or Eli (Elijah Adebayo) who have got definite muscular stuff. So it’s whether, can we take an educated risk? But we’ll give him as much time as possible.”