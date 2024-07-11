Edwards wishes ex-Luton defender Osho nothing but success as he completes Auxerre move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Centre half joins newly-promoted French Ligue 1 side

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards wished defender Gabe Osho nothing but the best after he completed his free transfer move to French Ligue 1 side Auxerre today.

The 25-year-old had made 85 appearances and scored five goals for Luton after initially joining under Nathan Jones following his exit from Reading in November 2020. Although he signed a new deal when Luton won promotion to the Premier League, that deal expired this June, as despite Town offering Osho a new deal to remain at Kenilworth Road, he announced on Tuesday he would be leaving with a message on social media that read: "I love you guys so much! Thank you for everything over the past 3 years. Hope to see you all soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His new destination was then confirmed today, the centre half moving to the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps to join an Auxerre team who won promotion back to the top flight of French football last season. Speaking about his decision to move on, Edwards said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for Gabe, we wish him well. I love Gabe to bits, he’s been amazing for me personally since I’ve joined this club and he’s helped create some special memories here, so of course we wish him well.

Gabe Osho has left Luton to join Auxerre - pic: Liam Smith

“The football club will move on, there’s always going to be a little bit of change, but he’s always going to be very, very fondly remembered for what he did here. I’d like to thank Gabe for what he did for this football club and like many of the players who have led this club to success in recent years, he will always be welcomed back.”

Meanwhile, a club statement added: “We would like to place on record our thanks and best wishes to defender Gabe Osho who has joined French Ligue 1 side Auxerre following the expiration of his contract. The 25-year-old departs following four seasons at Kenilworth Road that saw him make 85 appearances and help the Town win promotion to the Premier League.

"Come the end of the campaign, and with the defender out of contract, Gabe was free to join an Auxerre side who last term won promotion as champions from Ligue 2. Everyone at Luton Town would like to wish Gabe all the best of luck in his new venture in France.”