Edwards would love a second goal from Luton to keep his stress levels under control

Town boss Rob Edwards would love to see Luton get a second goal to avoid his stress levels going through the roof during the final nine games of the season.

The Hatters recorded a 1-0 success over Bristol City on Wednesday night, their third successive victory by a single goal, also meaning Town’s last six triumphs have all come by the same scoreline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards’ side had chances galore to make it a healthier margin in midweek, Elijah Adebayo denied by a goal-line clearance from Mark Sykes, before the forward couldn’t beat keeper Max O’Leary after staying on his feet despite being clearly fouled by Cameron Pring, the stopper also saving Luke Berry’s follow up.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

After the break, Morris threatened a second, his header palmed away by the Robins stopper, as it meant the final minutes were a lot more nervy than they needed to be, although the Hatters were still able to pick up the three points after recording a 16th clean sheet of the campaign.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “As you can imagine, it can be stressful when there’s one goal in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Like everyone, you want to win the game and when there’s only one goal, the opposition has got quality.

"It can make you worry, but full credit to the lads, they are able to see games out.

”They know how to win games, but certainly I would love a second goal at some stage.

“Bristol City have got some dangerous players, they’ve got a lot of variation in how they can play, they can attack fast, counter attack, but then they were still a threat, as balls coming in the box from set-pieces, any team is still a threat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I know they’re not a team of giants, but with quality coming in the box and numbers then anything can land to anyone.

"It can be a little bit nervy, but again we were able to get bodies on the line, get first contacts, clear the box and defend as we’ve done really, really well all season and we’ve got to keep that side of it going as well.”

Luton also won a third consecutive game once more this term under Edwards despite the manager only being in charge for 16 Championship matches now.

It was enough to take them a point behind third placed Middlesbrough ahead of this weekend’s trip to Sunderland, as the Town boss added: “That’s the third time we’ve done that since we’ve come in and again that’s credit to the players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They go and do it, they’re the ones who go and win the games.

"The staff work extremely hard to try and keep players fit and motivated and try and be organised, but the lads go out there and do it and win the games.