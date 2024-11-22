Edwards would love to see Hatters fans 'come together' to help Town in their hour of need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged the Hatters’ support base to ‘come together’ and get behind the players and management staff to give them their best chance of overcoming a difficult start to the campaign.

After a season in the Premier League in which the support was truly unwavering, including after heavy defeats to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Brentford, that hasn’t been quite the case following relegation to the Championship. A 4-1 opening night loss at Burnley was stomached due to injuries, but with results not improving on a consistent basis, Edwards has found himself coming in for increasing criticism, mainly from travelling supporters, which started after a 3-1 loss at struggling Plymouth Argyle.

With Town suffering four defeats in a row on the road, those mutterings have become louder after each disappointing display, the Hatters beaten by Sheffield United and Coventry, having led 2-0 at half time against the latter, before the worst of the lot, a 5-1 thrashing by Middlesbrough before the international break, Edwards met with jeers when he went over to applaud the 700 visiting fans at the full time whistle.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has called on Town's fans to show their support this weekend - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Afterwards, the boss had spoken about not wanting to be a decisive figure on the terraces, and with the Hatters board clearly backing their man, he called on those at Kenilworth Road tomorrow, and making the upcoming trips to Leeds United and Norwich, to unite behind the team, saying: “I’d love it if they did, but I understand that like every fan, we’re all frustrated if we’re inconsistent, winning one week and losing, not delivering the performance that they want.

“I get it, so I’m never going to criticise the fans at all, they just want what’s best for the club. They were fully behind us when we were winning and getting promoted, so you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth, but I would also say we’ve gone through a lot, a lot has happened and it's never going to be one straight road and no bumps.

"We as a club have been through some difficult moments and difficult times in the past before I’ve been here and we’ve always come through it. I’d love us now to come together to show our strength and come through this difficult moment, that’s what I would love. Again I’m not in control of how other people act or react, what I’m in control of is trying to do my job to the best of my ability.

"Our big messages this week have been doing the basics well, being more consistent in what we’re doing to try and build that momentum again. So it will be great if everyone got behind us, got behind the players, got behind all of us, because that will certainly help, but we’re in control of a lot of that.”

The manager did concede that it hadn’t been a nice feeling seeing such a response from the Town supporters who have proudly sung his name for the majority of his two years in charge of the club, adding: “It does hurt, but again I’m not in control of external things and I can’t control what people think. This is an area I’ve got to work on as well and realise when you’re in this job you’re going to go through tough periods.

"It’s probably my first real tough one, it’s felt like a long time now. I’ve been on the ropes and getting hit and it’s something I know I’ve got to come through and work on and be better for it. So that side of it is difficult, but the only way we come through it is by working really hard, trying to be more consistent and delivering more results again so that’s got to be my focus right now.”