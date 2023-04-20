News you can trust since 1891
Edwards wouldn't have been a 'happy man' had Carroll's goal been allowed to stand

Officials eventually chalked off header and dismissed striker

By Mike Simmonds
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 2 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he would not have been a ‘happy man’ had Andy Carroll’s goal for a blatant handball been allowed to stand during last night’s 1-1 draw against Reading.

The ex-England and West Ham striker had already headed home for his side early in the second half from a corner, when he did the same again just a few minutes later, instantly wheeling away in celebration.

However, the second it hit the net, every Hatters player in the vicinity of the incident immediately appealed to referee Tim Robinson that the forward had indeed used his hand to do so and despite the goal initially being awarded, and no flag from the assistant, it was eventually and correctly disallowed.

Worse was to follow for an apologetic Carroll as he was shown his second yellow of the evening, leading the Royals with 10 men for 40 minutes.

Luton eventually took advantage of their extra player to score through Carlton Morris and earn the point that ensured their place in the top six this term, as Edwards said: “You could see it, but then you could see from the players’ response and sometimes you know.

“The ref gave it, if he didn’t see it fine and in the end the right decision was made and that’s all that matters.

“If we were coming out here and talking about that being a goal then of course I wouldn't be a happy man, but the right decision was given, so it was fine.”

Andy Carroll trudges off after being dismissed against Luton last nightAndy Carroll trudges off after being dismissed against Luton last night
Town defender Cody Drameh was also confident the goal would always be ruled out, adding: “I thought it looked like it got given as well, but it definitely was a handball, so luckily they saw it in the end and the result was the outcome.

“I thought they were going to give a handball and you saw our reactions, all 11 players were in the ref saying it was a handball, so I’m happy he saw it.”

