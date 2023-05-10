EFL announce referees for Luton's Championship play-off semi-final against Sunderland

The referees for Luton’s Championship two-legged play-off semi-final clash against Sunderland have been announced by the EFL.

Saturday’s trip to the Stadium of Light will be officiated by Tim Robinson, who has shown 158 yellows and seven reds in his 40 matches, also taking charge of his fifth Hatters game this term.

He had Town’s 1-0 win at Blackpool in November and the 2-1 victory over Norwich City in Rob Edward's first home game in charge, controversially sending off Gabe Osho for two bookings, the first for an incident in the first half that wasn’t a foul.

Tim Robinson sends off Reading striker Andy Carroll for handball against Luton recently

Robinson also took the 2-2 draw against Grimsby in the FA Cup, before having the recent 1-1 draw against Reading, dismissing Royals striker Andy Carroll for two yellows, the second a blatant handball when putting the ball in the net.

He had five Luton games last year, a 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, plus the 2-1 loss at Bournemouth, 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough, 2-0 win at Reading and then the 7-0 loss at Fulham.

In his career, Robinson has officiated Luton nine more times, Town winning once, drawing three and losing five.

The second leg will then be taken by Simon Hooper, who has taken 26 Premier League games this season, showing 96 yellows and no reds.

He oversaw the League One play-off final between Sunderland and Wycombe at Wembley last year, the Black Cats winning 2-0.