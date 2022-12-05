EFL clubs request kick-off time change in order to let fans watch England v France World Cup quarter-final

England celebrates their last 16 victory over Senegal on Sunday night

A number of EFL clubs have reportedly requested to bring their kick-off times forward on Saturday in order to give supporters the best chance of watching England’s World Cup quarter-final contest with France.

The Hatters are one of the teams with a lengthy away journey ahead of them, as they face a 440-mile round trip to head to Middlesbrough for what is manager Rob Edwards’ first game in charge.

The match is currently starting at 3pm, however, with the Three Lions taking on the holders out in Qatar at 7pm, then Sky Sports are reporting that plenty of teams have asked to start the contest earlier, with the EFL allow such a change if both sides mutually agree to it.

So far Blackburn Rovers’ match with Preston has moved to 12pm, while Rotherham United host Bristol City at 12.30pm.

In League One, Ipswich Town v Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers are both now at 12.30, with the League Two fixtures between Carlisle United and Barrow, Crewe Alexandra and Leyton Orient, plus Harrogate Town and Northampton Town all starting at 1pm.

