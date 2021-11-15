EFL confirm Championship will break for the 2022 World Cup

The World Cup takes place in Qatar next year

The English Football League (EFL) have confirmed that the 2022-23 Championship season will break for a month to incorporate the 2022 World Cup.

With the competition set to takes place in Qatar over a five-week period from November 2022 to December 2022, the the Championship, which begins a week earlier on Saturday, July 30 next term, will pause on Saturday, November 12, ahead of the tournament start date of Monday, November 21.

The second tier will then resume its campaign on December 10 following the culmination of the group stages and last 16, going on to run through until May 6, 2023.