EFL confirm VAR will be used in Championship play-off final

The English Football League have confirmed that VAR will be used in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Luton are one of four teams bidding to be at the home of English football for the occasion, as they take on Huddersfield Town in their semi-final tomorrow, with Sheffield United going up against Nottingham Forest in the other final four clash on Saturday.

Although VAR will not be used in either of those matches, it is going to be present at the final, as a statement on the EFL Communications Twitter account said: “The EFL confirms that VAR will be used for the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29 May (KO 4:30pm).

"Discussions remain ongoing regarding VAR being used in the Sky Bet League One (Saturday 21 May – KO 3pm) and League Two (Saturday 28 May – KO 4pm) Play-Off Finals.”

Town boss Nathan Jones has long been an advocate of having VAR in the Championship, as speaking back in September he said: “The right decision needs to made because there’s so much at stake in these games.

“People lose their jobs, people lose out on certain opportunities because of that, so it needs to be done right.