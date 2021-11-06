EFL pundit Dean Ashton gives Luton 'every chance' this season thanks to the red-hot form of Adebayo and Cornick

Luton celebrate scoring against Middlesbrough in midweek

Town striking duo Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick's confidence in front of goal has given Luton 'every chance' of achieving something special this season according to Quest TV pundit Dean Ashton.

The former England, West Ham and Norwich striker was commenting after the Hatters blasted Middlesbrough away with three goals in five second half minutes on Tuesday night to win 3-1, Sonny Bradley, Adebayo and Cornick all finding the net after Town had trailed 1-0 at the break.

For the latter two it was their eighth and seventh goals of the season respectively, with no other Championship sides, including free-scoring Fulham, having two players on seven goals or more yet.

They have got 12 of those strikes in Luton's last nine matches, as on the pair's purple patch, Ashton said: "As soon as that first goal went in, that atmosphere they can create, those supporters, you just knew that this was going to happen.

"Yes you get a little bit of luck with the deflection for the first goal, but then in Adebayo and Cornick, they've got two quality players and he's (Nathan Jones) given himself as a manager now options in striking positions.