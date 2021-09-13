EFL pundit McAnuff labels Lenihan's 'horrendous' challenge on Town midfielder Campbell ‘as bad a tackle as you’re going to see this season’

Allan Campbell receives treatment at Ewood Park on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers skipper Darragh Lenihan’s challenge on Allan Campbell at the weekend that saw the Luton midfielder limp off with suspected ligament damage has been described as ‘as bad a tackle as you’re going to see this season’ by Quest's EFL show pundit Jobi McAnuff.

With just 10 minutes gone at Ewood Park, Campbell, a summer signing from Motherwell, was the victim of a shin-high challenge from the home defender right in front of an incensed home bench, which ended his afternoon prematurely, Lenihan himself somehow escaping with just a yellow card from referee Oliver Langford.

Speaking In the studio after the game, McAnuff, who played for Wimbledon, Cardiff and Reading midfielder among others during his career, was quick to condemn the incident, saying: It's as bad a tackle as you're going to see this season, plus however long you're going to see football for.

"This is a really, really bad tackle, I mean Alan Campbell is very, very lucky to still be able to limp off the pitch after that tackle, it’s horrendous.”

After falling 2-0 behind to two goals in four first half minutes, Luton then mounted a comeback after the break.

Striker Cameron Jerome had a goal ruled out for what Langford felt was a push inside the area, before substitute Luke Berry made it 2-1, the midfielder then popping up with virtually the last kick of an extended injury time period, due to Langford himself being replaced with a calf problem.

When asked if he felt the earlier strike should have been disallowed, McAnuff added: “No, it’s really soft.

“I think Daniel Ayala does very well to kid the referee there, minimal contact from Cameron Jerome and for me that should have stood.

“It seemed as though it might not have been their day but they kept going, 98th minute, Luke Berry pops up.