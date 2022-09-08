EFL to decide whether weekend schedule goes ahead after Buckingham Palace announces the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Luton were due to head to Stoke City this weekend

The Football League will meet with the Government to decide whether this weekend’s round of fixtures will go ahead after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II this afternoon.

A period of mourning across the United Kingdom, labelled ‘Operation London Bridge’ has been set in place, which is expected to run for nine days.

With Luton due to travel to Stoke City on Saturday at 3pm, a statement on the EFL's website said: “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL added: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

Luton Town themselves tweeted: “All at Luton Town are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.