Eight minutes of joy for Edwards following Luton's win at Goodison Park

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed he allowed himself just under 10 minutes in which to celebrate the Hatters first ever Premier League victory at Everton on Saturday before turning his attention to this evening’s crucial meeting with Burnley at Kenilworth Road.

After five top flight games had garnered just the one point, goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris ensured Town had their maiden success of the season as they ran out superb 2-1 winners at Goodison Park.

Edwards made sure he enjoyed the win fully in front of the 3,000 Town supporters who had made their way up to Merseyside after the full time whistle, the last to leave a sodden playing surface after constant rain through the afternoon.

Town boss Rob Edwards celebrates Luton's 2-1 win at Everton - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

But asked how long he let that feeling last afterwards, he said: “Eight minutes, something like that.

"When I walked off the pitch after celebrating with the fans, you start thinking right, we’ve got another one quite quickly, but that’s just the job.

"It’s hard to enjoy those moments, you can look back and reflect at the end of the season when you’ve achieved something hopefully, but even then it becomes difficult as you start thinking recruitment and what's coming next.

"It is really hard for me to look back and enjoy things, I need to try and work on that and do that a little bit more.

“Yes, it is (fun), hopefully other people can have it and I’ll just be miserable!”

With Town winning a match over the course of 90 minutes for the first time since beating Sunderland 2-0 in the play-off semi-final second leg on May 16, then it allowed Edwards to unveil his customary fist pump in front of the away end once more.

He made sure the team took the majority of the plaudits beforehand though, as he continued: “It's been a while since the fist pump, it’s been a long time coming, so nice to get that out.

"It was for the players though, that’s why I’m pushing them in front, they're the ones that go over the line and do it.

"I’m delighted as I’ve got a brilliant connection, rapport with our supporters.

"I know how important they are and win, lose or draw, I’ll go and say thankyou and clap.

"It was a difficult one on Tuesday night (defeat at Exeter) to go and do that, but today it was a lot easier and they were happy and deservedly so, they can be proud of their team.

“It’s an amazing day and they deserve it, our board deserve it, they've really stuck with us.

"I know they’re going to because we’re on a brilliant journey.

"Where the club has been, they’re going to enjoy this, but it’s important we give them something to shout about as well and not just, ‘well done lads, unlucky.’

"We want to give them points to celebrate, so it’s great that the last couple of games we’ve been able to do that.

“They’re amazing supporters, I love them, and they've travelled a long, long way in the rain and they get to enjoy their day.”

Although not allowing himself too much time to bask in the moment at Everton personally, on whether he had people around him who made sure he did take a moment to let the good times sink in a little, Edwards also taking Forest Green Rovers up during his first year in the job, he added: “Sometimes you do think the first two years of management we’ve gone promotion, promotion.

"It is good, other people sometimes remind you, ‘remember we've done well,’ but in the here and the now you want to compete and want to do well.

"All I think about is what's next and how do we get better, so I suppose that's my nature, but it is nice when you hear people say ‘hang on just chill out a second, we’ve done a good job.’

"But we want to keep pushing and keep striving to be better and I know this group do as well.

"They’re very, very similar, they don’t just want to rest on it and go, ‘we’ve cracked it,’ that’s not it at all.

"We need to keep supporting each other and showing support is really, really important, but then we can push and challenge each other as well.

"Hopefully those two things will help us to keep improving and going the right way, but you’re right as a football club we have done something great.