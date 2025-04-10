Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

January signing scores last-gasp leveller at bet365 Stadium

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton chief Matt Bloomfield felt Tuesday night’s hero Milli Alli deserved to have his moment after patiently biding his time for a chance following his move to Kenilworth Road in January.

The 25-year-old was snapped up from League One outfit Exeter City for a reported seven figure fee during the transfer window after scoring 12 goals in 33 matches for the Grecians. One of seven new additions made by Bloomfield, Alli had made 10 appearances since arriving, but only one start, that coming in the 2-0 loss to Sunderland on February 12, where he played 62 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some increasingly impressive cameos off the bench, none more so than during the 2-1 success at Cardiff City last month, had heightened his claims for a more significant involvement and he got that in midweek when Alfie Doughty went off with a hamstring injury on 17 minutes. Brought on for his longest run-out to date to occupy the left wingback role, the substitute had some moments in the first period where he looked like he could be a danger, one ambitious volley going well wide, as his final touch let him down at times, running the ball out of play and behind for a goal kick.

Milli Alli scored his first goal in the Championship for Luton on Tuesday night - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

However, it was a different story after the break, the forward easily becoming Luton’s most threatening player on the night, as under the instructions of Bloomfield, he just kept running at full back Junior Tchamadeu and often getting into the box, having one shot charged down by a last-ditch block, then forcing Potters keeper Viktor Johansson into a save too.

Just when it looked like his efforts would be in vain, as the clock ticked into injury time, Alli was able to control Izzy Jones’ right wing cross via Jordan Clark's ambitious attempt to score himself, then beat two players and fairly lash his shot past Johansson and into the net to seal what could be a massive point for the Hatters, celebrating with a backflip in front of the travelling Town support.

Discussing a player, who up until December 2023 had never played in the Football League before, with spells in the non-league at Ashton United, Stockport County, Chorley and Halifax, Bloomfield praised his new recruit for never once getting frustrated by a lack of game time, admitting he had been in contention to start following an injury to striker Elijah Adebayo, saying: “He was excellent, He’s probably been unfortunate not to start more games, but Alfie Doughty is a top performer for us in that left wingback position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Milli can play upfront and there was a debate in my mind what to go with, but it feels like Chongy (Tahith Chong) is a massive player for our football club and he was the right one to go with. Milli came on unfortunately because of Alfie’s injury and I thought he was absolutely excellent. Once or twice early on he didn’t quite beat Junior as a full back but we asked him just to keep getting at him because Milli is a big outlet for us. We know those one v one moments that he can bring from his time at Exeter, so I thought he was excellent and fully deserved his goal.

“The thing with Mills is he can shoot off both feet. He can go both ways and for a defender that must be a nightmare because you show him down the line and he can go outside and hit with his left, you cover that side, he can chop inside. His goals for Exeter earlier in the season, he was scoring with both feet. We knew that we had a boy that we believed could take to the next level.

“Obviously he’s risen up the pyramid quite quickly from Halifax to Exeter to Luton, but he’s not moaned once. He’s not started enough games really for his liking since he made the move but he’s not grizzled, he’s not moaned, he’s not knocked on my door, he’s just got on with his work and he works really hard every day. I’m really proud of him. He’s a great young man, he’s had his moment and I’m so pleased for him.”

Asked about not taking any frustrations he had over not playing to the manager, and where he feels his best position is, Alli himself said: “You’ve got to be patient sometimes. Everything is a team, a team effort. While I’m here I know it has to be God’s timing, when my time comes, it will come. Of course, I’d love to be further up the pitch where I can score more goals, but wherever I’m needed, wherever the gaffer needs me, I’ll go and do a job.”