'Embarrassed' Hatter boss hits out at one of the 'worst' individual performances he has ever seen after Town's cup exit to Exiles

An ‘embarrassed’ Luton boss Nathan Jones declared he had witnessed one of the ‘worst’ individual performances he has ever seen in his lifetime during this evening’s 3-2 Carabao Cup first round defeat to League Two Newport County at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters appeared to be on their way into round two twice, when Carlos Mendes Gomes fired home a stunning 35-yard strike on the half hour and then Tom Lockyer picked out the top corner early in the second period.

However, on both occasions, Town couldn’t hold on to the lead, Newport hitting back within six minutes of Mendes Gomes’ wonder goal first and then 120 seconds after Lockyer’s impressive finish.

They went on to win it with 15 minutes remaining of the tie, James Waite stabbing home following an error from Matt Macey, who couldn’t hold Chanka Zimba’s tame attempt.

When speaking to the press afterwards though, a clearly frustrated Jones didn’t name exactly who he was pointing the finger at when it came to his criticisms, instead saying: “First of all credit to Newport, so let’s start if off, credit to Newport, they’ve come here, played well, they’ve scored three goals, which not many do at Kenilworth Road, not many have done that since I've been manager at this football club, so credit to Newport first and foremost.

“Then secondly I think you've seen one of the worst performances you've ever, ever witnessed at this football club, in any match whatsoever you've witnessed one of the worst performances I have ever, ever seen and I'm embarrassed.

“Not for my team, I'm embarrassed by a certain individual who’s had possibly one of the worst, worst games I've ever seen in my life.”

When pressed further on the identity of who he was discussing, Jones continued: “I haven’t actually made it clear that it was a player I’m talking about.

“I said I’ve witnessed one of the worst performances I've ever seen at this football club, in a game, at this football club.

“You can make your mind up, but I’ve seen one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen.

"I thought he took liberties with the football match, I thought he absolutely took liberties, the person I’m on about.”

The Hatters boss was also disappointed that Newport’s first equaliser was allowed to stand, the goal coming after Mendes Gomes was fouled in the build-up, unable to reappear after the interval, only for referee Ollie Yates to give nothing.

He added: “One, it’s a foul, then he stamped on him after, it’s crazy how he hasn’t given it.

"But I felt that the referee at times took liberties with the game.

"He was trying to be clever in lots of stuff and that’s constructive, that’s not having a real go at him.

"I felt he took liberties through the game and I don’t condone that.