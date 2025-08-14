'Emotional' Bloomfield thrilled to hear his name sung by Hatters fans following United victory

Town manager gets a superb ovation at the Weston Homes Stadium

Luton chief Matt Bloomfield admitted it was an ‘emotional’ moment to have his name sung by the massed ranks of Hatters fans following their 2-0 victory at Peterborough United on Saturday.

With Town roared on by just over 2,500 supporters at the Weston Homes Stadium, they witnessed a disappointing first half display that was thankfully followed by a far better second 45 minutes, Mads Andersen and Jordan Clark on target to secure another three points to continue their 100 percent start to the campaign.

It led to Bloomfield enjoying his chance to celebrate with those in the away stands after the final whistle, who responded by chanting his name, something that hasn’t often been heard during the manager’s stint in charge at Kenilworth Road, which saw the club relegated back to League One at the end of last season. Speaking afterwards, the Luton boss was clearly extremely happy to hear such songs emanating from the away end, as he said: “It was really nice moment, a really big moment.

"I really want to represent our supporters how they believe is right and put a team on the pitch that they love and believe in and are proud of. To have that moment at the end with them singing my name was really quite emotional, quite special and it gives me the hunger and desire. I want more of those moments, it’s absolutely what we’re chasing.

"You always want to win, but especially when there’s such a big away following, you want to win even more to say thank you to the supporters for buying their tickets, making the trip over here and it was amazing wasn’t it, behind the goal, the reception we got at the end.

"I really want to build that connection, that relationship with our supporters and a huge thank you to those guys, as it was a little stodgier than we wanted at times on Friday (against AFC Wimbledon), we all spoke about that and we all wanted it to be better, but this is still a new group. I really have to try and say the fact that this is a new group still, learning to knit together and in terms of their conduct they've been fantastic. We want to keep evolving and keep making strides forward and I think we’ve done that in the second half.”