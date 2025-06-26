'Emotional' Morris believes new signings are needed for Luton to kick on after he makes Hatters exit

Long-serving striker heads to Pride Park

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departing Luton striker Carlton Morris admitted he was ‘emotional’ to end his three year stint with the Hatters this afternoon but felt the club will benefit from bringing in some new blood in their battle to get out of League One this term.

With Town chief Matt Bloomfield admitting there was going to be a fairly big rebuilding job at a club that have suffered back-to-back relegations in the last two years, dropping from the Premier League to the third tier of English football, he made steps to begin doing just that by releasing Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul and Victor Moses from the first team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been a number of rumours surrounding those still under contract though, including Thomas Kaminski, Alfie Doughty and Teden Mengi, but it was Morris who became the first big name to move on when he agreed a quick return to the Championship, joining Derby County on a three year deal. Having finished with 39 goals and 16 assists in 137 appearances, finishing as the club’s top scorer for the last three seasons, also reaching double figures in the top flight, the striker conceded it was a hard call to leave Kenilworth Road.

However, he hopes the Hatters can find their way back up the football echelon once more with some new additions, as speaking to Rams TV, he said: “I loved it (at Luton). It's emotional leaving them to be honest, but it's a new chapter for me. I think it would be good for them to have some new faces in the door and hopefully, they can kick on as well.

"It's (Derby) a massive club that I've heard a lot of good things about. When they came in for me, it was a bit of a no-brainer really. You want to know about the football club, about the area and I've heard nothing but good. I've heard it's a really good family club, so I'm excited to get going. I’ve always enjoyed playing at Pride Park and now I’m looking forward to playing there as a home player.

“I think I'm entering the prime stage of my career as a striker now. I spoke to Rob Edwards (ex-Luton manager), who has told me how good Keith Downing is and that Matt Gardiner is exceptional to work with as well. They're only going to make me a better player which is crucial as I'm at a place where I'm probably the most coachable I've been in my career and ready to kick on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, with the Hatters writing on their official X page, “Thank you for everything, @CarltonJM,” the striker himself was quick to answer: “Classy as always, football club & fanbase alike. It’s sincerely appreciated.”