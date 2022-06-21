Emotions run high for Woodrow as he returns home to Kenilworth Road

Cauley Woodrow is presented with his Luton short by Town's former head of the academy Gregg Broughton back in 2010

Returning Hatter Cauley Woodrow admitted he was left feeling ‘emotional’ after coming back to the place where it all started for him when signing for Luton once more this afternoon.

The 27-year-old began his career at Kenilworth Road, making his debut as a 16-year-old, before Town agreed a six-figure sum with then Premier League side Fulham to take him to Craven Cottage.

Woodrow spent eight years with the Cottagers, eventually joining Barnsley on a permanent deal in 2019, going on to score 53 goals in 156 games for the Tykes, spearheading their rise to the Championship along with Town in the 2018-19 season and after staying up, just, like Luton, their play-off push the next season too.

Following relegation to League One last term for the Oakwell club, Luton made their move though, as on his return to Kenilworth Road, Woodrow said: “I’m a bit emotional to be back at Luton Town.

"This is where I started my journey as a professional footballer and Gary Sweet (chief executive) always said that I’d come back and play one day, and today is the day.

“I’m delighted to be here. I’m a local boy and me and my family are really delighted for me to be so close to home.