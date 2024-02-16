England international a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Kenilworth Road
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will give England international Luke Shaw every chance of being fit for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Luton Town.
The 28-year-old, who has already missed a large chunk of the season with a thigh problem, returned from a month-long absence due to a hamstring strain recently, with the Red Devils winning all four games with him back in the side. However, he was substituted during the interval of the 2-1 victory at Aston Villa last weekend, Victor Lindelof, who scored in the 1-0 win over Luton back in November, playing on the left-hand side of the back four instead.
The former Southampton youngster, who has won 31 caps for his country, still has a chance of featuring at Kenilworth Road though, with ten Hag telling the club’s official website: "Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution and I think it was the right decision, especially when you, afterwards, win the game. We work until Sunday.”
Meanwhile, fellow England internationals Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount are also out, along with Dutch full back Tyrell Malacia, while Anthony Martial and Lisandro Martinez are recovering from groin and knee complaints respectively. Ten Hag added: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week. Mason and Tyrell will take some more weeks. He (Malacia) had setbacks during his rehab process. It takes too long, it’s bad for him, bad for us. But now we turned a point and it’s positive and he will return soon on the pitch. It won’t take long before he’s returning in team training."