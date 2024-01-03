England international commits future to Luton by signing a long-term deal at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton have announced that winger Andros Townsend has signed a new long-term contract to remain at Kenilworth Road for the foreseeable future.

The 32-year-old moved to the Hatters on a free transfer back in October having not played first team football since March 2022 when suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury when playing for Everton, which ended with him being released by the Toffees during the summer. With the attacker, capped 13 times by England, starting to think his career might be over, he was offered a way back by Town boss Rob Edwards, penning a short-term deal which ran out this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Townsend has flourished since arriving in Bedfordshire though, as having started as a substitute, he soon broke into the team, and has gone on to start eight of the last nine top flight fixtures, opening his Hatters account with the winner against Newcastle United and also adding two assists as well.

With the former Spurs and Crystal Palace wideman hinting earlier this week a deal was imminent, it was confirmed by the club this evening, as speaking to Luton’s official website, he said: “Obviously I’m delighted; three months ago I thought my career was over. So from going to begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true.