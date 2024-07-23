England U21s head to Kenilworth Road for the first time in over 30 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
England U21s have announced they will head to Kenilworth Road for the first time in over 30 years when they take on Austria in a friendly clash on Monday, September 9.
Lee Carsley’s Young Lions will use the match in Bedfordshire, that kicks off at 7.45pm, as preparation for the UEFA U21 Euro qualifying campaign, where they currently sit second in Group F alongside Ukraine, level on points with the table-toppers, although they have played a game more. With the U21s travelling to face Northern Ireland three days before their trip to Luton, it will give Carsley a chance to look at his players ahead of their double-header at home to Ukraine and Azerbaijan the following month, as they look to qualify for next summer’s U21 Finals in Slovakia.
It will be the Young Lions’ first home fixture since their 7-0 win over Luxembourg at Bolton Wanderers in March, a fixture in which Hatters defender Teden Mengi made his U21s debut as a second half substitute. The last time England U21s played at Kenilworth Road was back in February 1993, when the team managed by Lawrie McMenemy thrashed San Marino by 6-0 thanks to goals from Steve Howey, Darren Anderton, Garry Flitcroft, Mike Sheron, Jamie Redknapp and Steve McManaman.
Tickets for the game cost £15 for adults or £10 for Luton season ticket holders and members and concessions (66+, U22 & U17) are £7.50 or £5 for Hatters season ticket holders and members. Six tickets or less can be purchased online, but for orders of seven tickets or more, please contact the Town’s ticket office on 01582 416976. For group tickets (10 or more), the cost is £10 adults and £5 for concessions, please contact the ticket office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.