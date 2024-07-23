England U21s head to Kenilworth Road for the first time in over 30 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young Lions will face Austria U21s in Bedfordshire

England U21s have announced they will head to Kenilworth Road for the first time in over 30 years when they take on Austria in a friendly clash on Monday, September 9.

​Lee Carsley’s Young Lions will use the match in Bedfordshire, that kicks off at 7.45pm, as preparation for the UEFA U21 Euro qualifying campaign, where they currently sit second in Group F alongside Ukraine, level on points with the table-toppers, although they have played a game more. With the U21s travelling to face Northern Ireland three days before their trip to Luton, it will give Carsley a chance to look at his players ahead of their double-header at home to Ukraine and Azerbaijan the following month, as they look to qualify for next summer’s U21 Finals in Slovakia.

It will be the Young Lions’ first home fixture since their 7-0 win over Luxembourg at Bolton Wanderers in March, a fixture in which Hatters defender Teden Mengi made his U21s debut as a second half substitute. The last time England U21s played at Kenilworth Road was back in February 1993, when the team managed by Lawrie McMenemy thrashed San Marino by 6-0 thanks to goals from Steve Howey, Darren Anderton, Garry Flitcroft, Mike Sheron, Jamie Redknapp and Steve McManaman.