Enjoyment is back for Bradley as fans return to Kenilworth Road again

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley believes the return of supporters has made a ‘massive difference’ this season.

The Hatters captain, like every other pro, had to suffer a campaign of playing in front of empty stadiums last term, with fans not allowed in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once they were allowed back, Bradley then missed the start of the season after contracting Covid himself, sitting out the opening month, as he missed another couple of matches due to a hip injury.

Having got himself fit again, the centre half was then able to experience a full house as Luton hammered Coventry recently, while the ground was close to capacity for the goalless draw against Huddersfield too.

On having the Town supporters back once more, said: “It makes a massive difference.

"A lot of people speak about it and rightfully so, I didn’t really enjoy it as much when they weren’t here.

“It’s a little bit like a pre-season atmosphere where there’s no real bite to the game.

"Whereas the fans, if you start a little slow then they’ll let you know, and they’ll get behind you, but if you start fast they get with it, like against Coventry.

“My team-talk before the game, I had five minutes with the boys where I said my piece, I said, ‘look boys, we start this game well, a Wednesday night at Kenilworth Road, the fans in here will get behind us and they’ll suck the ball into the back of the net.’

“It happened five times and I truly believe fans play a massive part, especially here at home.