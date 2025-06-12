European duo reportedly submit offers for Hatters keeper Kaminski

Speculation increasing that Town stopper will leave Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is rumoured to have received firm offers from both Greece Super League side Aris Saloniki and Belgian Pro League club RSC Anderlecht to leave Kenilworth Road and join them in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old has played for Anderlecht before in his career, signing for Les Mauve et Blanc from fellow Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven over a decade ago in August 2012. He went on to play 22 times in four years while at Lotto Park, conceding just 20 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets, also having loan spells in Cyprus with Anorthosis and Danish team FC Copenhagen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On leaving Anderlecht back in 2016, Kaminski remained in his home country, with stints at both Kortrijk and Gent, before moving to England as he signed for Blackburn Rovers in 2020 and then headed to Luton two years ago when the Hatters won promotion to the Premier League. Managed by Besnik Hasi, the 34-times champions finished fourth in the table last term, with a return home believed to be Kaminski’s first choice if he, as expected, departs Bedfordshire in the coming weeks.

Luton stopper Thomas Kaminski is a wanted man during summer transfer window - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

However, the popular Town stopper, who has made 85 appearances for Luton, interesting another Belgian side in Standard Liege too, is also wanted by Aris, after they came fifth in their division last season, 18 points behind champions Olympiacos. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X: “Beside RSC Anderlecht, Thomas Kaminski has also a concrete offer from Aris Saloniki. Kaminski give his preference to Mauve side who’s expected to meet his personal terms. Belgian goalkeeper keen to come back in #JPL… Talks ongoing.”